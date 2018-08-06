हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Pulwama militant arrested with eight grenades in Jammu

A militant was arrested and eight grenades recovered from him in Jammu days ahead of the Independence Day, Police said. Acting on intelligence inputs, police intercepted a bus in Gandhi Nagar area here late last night and arrested a youth from Kashmir who was carrying eight hand grenades, a Police officer said.

Aug 06, 2018, 12:32 PM IST
Next
Video

Justice Joseph's seniority: SC judges to meet CJI today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close