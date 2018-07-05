हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pune school orders students what colour inner-wear to wear

Parents and student of Pune's Maeer's MIT School staged a protest against the school's diktat asking the girl students to wear specific colour innerwear. Apart from this, the school has also restricted the students from using the washroom other than the specified time.+

Jul 05, 2018, 16:32 PM IST
