Punjab Police release CCTV footage of bike used in Amritsar attack

The Punjab Police has released CCTV footage of the bike-borne assailants who had allegedly fired shots and hurled grenade inside the premises of the Nirankari Bhawan in Amritsar.

Nov 19, 2018, 12:42 PM IST
