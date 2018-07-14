हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Purvanchal expressway row; SP claims the project was inaugurated by Akhilesh Yadav in 2016

The opposition party is claiming that project is the brainchild of its leader and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, who laid a foundation stone for the same stretch in December 2016.

Jul 14, 2018, 14:20 PM IST
Next
Video

PM Modi to begin 2-Day U.P tour from today and lay foundation stone for Purvanchal Expressway

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close