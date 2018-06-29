हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Question paper for Congress spokespersons exam leaked on WhatsApp

In a shocking incident, the exam paper that was prepared for an academic exercise to choose spokespersons for the Congress's Uttar Pradesh unit, got leaked on social media much before the candidates sat for the test.

Jun 29, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
Next
Video

Watch positive news of the day, June 29th, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close