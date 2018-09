Quick to hug PM, but runs a mile away from I-T officer: Irani takes on Rahul

Cornering Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald case, Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday said that the Congress was exposed on Monday when the Delhi High Court rejected Congress president and his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s plea challenging the Income Tax notice seeking tax reassessment for the financial year 2011-12.