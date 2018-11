Rafale row: Congress hits back at Dassault CEO, claims ‘dictated interviews, manufactured lies'

Congress hit out at Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Eric Trappier, who in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI on Tuesday, dismissed Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s allegations that he had lied about the details of the Dassault- Reliance Joint Venture (JV) for offset contracts in the Rafale fighter jet deal. Congress termed the interview as “dictated” and said that “manufactured lies” could not “suppress” the Rafale scam.