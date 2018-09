Raghuram Rajan’s statement proves Congress is behind rise in NPAs: Smriti Irani

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday said that a statement by former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan proves that the Congress party is responsible to the rise in non performing assets (NPAs). Addressing a press conference, Union minister Smriti Irani accused Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Robert Vadra of sabotaging taxpayers’ money.