Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, gets a smile in return

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi starts addressing the house, highlights the 'jumlas' of PM Modi-led BJP government. This is the first trust vote motion since the BJP-led NDA government came to power four years ago.

Jul 20, 2018, 13:36 PM IST
India is victim of 'Jumla Strike': Rahul Gandhi's dig at PM Modi during no-trust motion debate

