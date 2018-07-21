हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lied to the nation

Congress president Rahul Gandhi made a startling charge against Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, claiming that she had lied to the nation about and there was no such secret pact on raffle deal between France and India.

Jul 21, 2018, 09:06 AM IST
