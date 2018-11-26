हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rahul Gandhi visits Ajmer Sharif dargah, performs puja at Pushkar's Brahma temple

Congress president Rahul Gandhi visited the dargah of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer in poll-bound Rajasthan on Monday. The Gandhi scion was accompanied by Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot during the visit to 13th centure dargah.

Nov 26, 2018, 13:02 PM IST
Next
Video

Ahead of polls, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to campaign in Rajasthan today

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close