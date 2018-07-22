हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi's newly constituted Congress Working Committee meets

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday chaired his first meeting as the Congress president of the newly-constructed congress working committee. The upcoming state elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2019 will top the agenda at the meet. All Pradesh Congress Committee presidents and Congress Legislature Party leaders have been asked to be present for the meetings.

Jul 22, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
