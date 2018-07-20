हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi's speech in Lok Sabha was low on substance and high on entertainment: Sambit Patra

Rahul Gandhi's speech was low on substance and high on entertainment, said Sambit Patra while speaking about Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 20, 2018, 15:48 PM IST
