हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rahul Gandhi's theatrics should not be given importance: Kiren Rijiju

Rahul Gandhi's theatrics should not be given importance, said Kiren Rijiju while speaking about Rahul Gandhi's hug to PM Modi. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 20, 2018, 16:42 PM IST
Next
Video

Rahul Gandhi's allegation against govt lacks substance: BJP MP Jitendra Singh

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close