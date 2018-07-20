हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul hugs PM Modi after ending speech, says I may be 'pappu' for BJP but I've no hatred towards you

Rahul hugs PM Modi after ending speech, says I may be 'pappu' for BJP but I've no hatred towards you. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi starts tears into the BJP on Friday, highlighting the 'jumlas' of PM Modi-led BJP government. He accused Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharama of lying on Rafale deals.

Jul 20, 2018, 14:32 PM IST
