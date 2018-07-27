हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rain persists in NCR on Friday, Yamuna level high

After a day of persistent showers across Delhi and neighbouring areas of Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, the NCR once again woke to an overcast morning on Friday with light but continuous rain persisting.

Jul 27, 2018, 08:40 AM IST
Yamuna may reach warning level as Haryana releases 1.8 lakh cusecs water from Hathnikund barrage

