हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rain wreaks havoc across Indian states

Heavy rainfall has created a havoc in several parts of India, crippling lives of many people. Take a look.

Jul 05, 2018, 15:44 PM IST
Next
Video

Positive News: Medinipur's police opens up a free coaching centre for school students

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close