Rajasthan: 28-year-old man beaten to death by mob on suspicion of cow smuggling

A mob suspected a man to be a cow smuggler and beat him to death in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. It is not clear if he was a cow smuggler. The body has been sent for postmortem.   

Jul 21, 2018, 14:03 PM IST
