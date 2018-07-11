हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajasthan man clicks selfies with 3 dying road accident victims

The victims kept pleading for help, but onlookers were busy clicking selfies. Police said the deaths could have been prevented if medical assistance was provided in time.

Jul 11, 2018, 13:57 PM IST
