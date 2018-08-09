हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson election today

After the no-confidence motion, which was defeated by the NDA government, the election to the post of deputy chairperson in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday has become the latest platform to showcase Opposition unity. The Opposition parties, led by the Congress, will look to retain the post after having burnt its fingers during the election to the Vice President when JD(U) pulled out of the Opposition camp to side with the NDA.

Aug 09, 2018, 09:12 AM IST
Next
Video

Bihar Minister Manju Verma Resigns Over Muzaffarpur Shelter Home Rape Horror

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close