हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Ram Mandir case: Is a Mosque needed to pray, SC hearing continues on July 13

The Hindu groups have been opposing the petition of Muslim counterparts, in light of the 1994 verdict saying a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam be referred to a larger bench.

Jul 06, 2018, 21:58 PM IST
Next
Video

Separatist Asiya Andrabi, two others taken into NIA custody

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close