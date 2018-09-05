हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ramlila Maidan flooded as workers and farmers arrive for protest rally

In a bid to press demands for fair wages, remunerative crop prices and debt waiver, thousands of farmers, farm workers and labourers from across the country on Wednesday are holding a Left-organised mega-rally in the national capital from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament.

Sep 05, 2018, 12:24 PM IST
Kisan-Mazdoor Rally: Protestors start off the march towards Parliament Street

