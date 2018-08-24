हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ranchi HC rejects Lalu Prasad's bail extension, asks to surrender by August 30

The Ranchi High Court on Friday asked Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to surrender by August 30. The court refused to extend his request of three months bail extension on medical grounds.

Aug 24, 2018, 13:40 PM IST
