Rape cases filed in two cities of Haryana

22-year-old woman held captive for 4 days and raped by 40 men in Panchkula and in another incident Fatehabad godman Baba Amarpuri arrested for raping 120 women.

Jul 21, 2018, 14:34 PM IST
