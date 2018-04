Rape with minor: Asaram Bapu, Shilpi, Sharad Chand convicted

Self-styled godman Asaram has been convicted of raping a teenage girl at his ashram in 2013. A teenage girl from Shahajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh, who was studying at the godman's ashram at Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, had levelled charges of rape against Asaram. Along with him, Shilpi and Sharad Chand are also convicted.