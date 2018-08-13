हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ravi Shankar Prasad: Rahul Gandhi has no sense of foreign policy

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that Rahul Gandhi speaks a blatant lie inside the Parliament and keeps on repeating the same outside the Parliament. He does not have any sense of foreign policy.

Aug 13, 2018, 19:52 PM IST
