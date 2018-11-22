हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Receiving complaints of horse trading for last 15 days; MLAs being threatened: J&K Governor

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Satya Pal Malik said he was receiving complaints of horse trading for the past 15 days of horse-trading and also that the MLAs are being threatened. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 22, 2018, 22:02 PM IST
