Rescued Russell's Viper delivers 36 hatchlings at Haffkine Institute in Mumbai

A Russell's Viper rescued from Pune in June and currently housed at the Haffkine Institute for Training, Research and Testing delivered 36 hatchlings last week.

Jul 13, 2018, 13:36 PM IST
