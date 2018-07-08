हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Restrictions in parts of Kashmir ahead of Burhan Wani's death anniversary

Curfew was imposed in Tral township of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on the eve of death anniversary of slain militant commander Burhan Wani.

Jul 08, 2018, 14:42 PM IST
Next
Video

Watch positive news stories of the day, July 08th, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close