RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha meets Sharad Yadav in Delhi

In a clear indication of his party severing all ties with the NDA, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha Monday met Loktantrik Janata Dal party founder Sharad Yadav in the national capital. Yadav had formed the LJD after quitting JDU following Nitish Kumar’s return to NDA in 2016.

Nov 12, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
