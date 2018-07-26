हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Road in Gaziabad's Vasundhra area crumbles after heavy rains

A road in Gaziabad's Vasundhra area has crumbled after heavy rains. It resulted into a 7-feet hole after which NDRF team has been called for help. Watch the video to know more.

Jul 26, 2018, 16:10 PM IST
Next
Video

Why did Rahul Gandhi remain silent on Mandawali death case?

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close