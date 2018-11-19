हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
RSS Bhaiyaji Joshi: Last time worshiping Lord Ram in tent

Bhaiyaji Joshi, the chief activist of the RSS, who reached Ayodhya on Monday, said that he is visiting and worshiping Lord Ram last time in tent. He also said that on 25th of November there will be demonstration of the power of Ram devotees in Ayodhya.

Nov 19, 2018, 20:48 PM IST
