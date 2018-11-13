हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

RSS 'shakhas' will be held in govt offices & employees will take part: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'shakhas' will continue to be held in state government offices and there will be no restrictions on employees on attending it.

Nov 13, 2018, 10:30 AM IST
Next
Video

Delhi Pollution: Air quality remains at 'very poor' category

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close