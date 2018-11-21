हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sabarimala row: CPI(M) leader makes shocking analogy, says RSS doing 'what Khalistan terrorists did’

As the standoff intensified over the entry of women of menstrual age into Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala after the Supreme Court lifted the ban, Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan likened the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to Khalistan terrorists. The CPI(M) state secretary claimed that the RSS is taking over Sabarimala temple like Khalistan terrorists laid siege to the Golden Temple.

Nov 21, 2018, 11:36 AM IST
News Headlines: Watch top news stories of the day

