Salman Khan granted bail in blackbuck poaching case: Next hearing on 7 May

Actor Salman Khan has been granted bail by a district and sessions court in Jodhpur in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in which he has been sentenced to five years in jail. The Bishnoi community will be approaching the Rajasthan High Court against bail granted to Salman Khan and the next hearing will be on 7 May.