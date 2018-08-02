हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman's Sultan is all set to release in China

After a thunderous box office performance in India, Salman Khan's Sultan is en route China. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced Sultan will open in Chinese theatres on August 31.

Aug 02, 2018, 10:12 AM IST
