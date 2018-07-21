हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanitary Napkins Now Exempt From GST

Conceding a year-long demand, sanitary napkins were today exempted from GST, as the Council reduced tax rates on an array of daily use appliances and products.

Jul 21, 2018, 20:50 PM IST
