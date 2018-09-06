हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sanskriti Kumbh in Mumbai tomorrow

RSS supported Naimisharanya Foundation, which has Rajya Sabha MP and media giant Subhash Chandra along with President’s nominee to Rajya Sabha Sonal Mansingh & Lata Mangeshkar in its board, is organising a seminar with the who’s who of Mumbai to discuss the significance of Kumbh.

Sep 06, 2018, 08:18 AM IST
