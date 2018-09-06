हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SC overrules its own 2013 decision on section 377: Homosexuality is no longer crime in India

Five Supreme Court judges today ruled in a consensus judgement that homosexuality is no longer a crime in India. The Supreme Court overruled its own 2013 decision and said Section 377, a controversial British-era ban on consensual gay sex, is irrational, indefensible and arbitrary.

Sep 06, 2018, 14:00 PM IST
SC verdict on section 377: A sweet end to a long struggle by the LGBT community

