हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

SC to Alok Verma: CVC report on has some 'very uncomplimentary' findings

The Supreme Court said CBI Director Alok Verma should be given the Central Vigilance Commission CVC's report on the allegations against him in a sealed cover and asked him to file his response by Monday.

Nov 17, 2018, 08:18 AM IST
Next
Video

News50: Watch top news headlines of the day, 17th Nov, 2018

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close