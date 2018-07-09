हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SC upholds death sentence of four convicts; dismisses review pleas in Nirbhaya rape case

The Supreme Court dismissed the review pleas filed by the three of the four convicts who were awarded death sentence in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.

Jul 09, 2018, 14:52 PM IST
