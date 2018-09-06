हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

SC verdict on section 377: A sweet end to a long struggle by the LGBT community

This is a good day for human rights as the Supreme Court judgment was delivered in favour of the LGBT community. A five-judge Constitution Bench decriminalised homosexuality by partially striking down the colonial era provisions of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sep 06, 2018, 13:26 PM IST
Next
Video

"A great day in the evolution of India's libertarian, humanitarian and dignitarian jurisprudence"

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close