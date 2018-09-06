हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
SC verdict on section 377: LGBT community should get equal rights like other communities

This is a good day for human rights as the Supreme Court judgment was delivered in favour of the LGBT community. A five-judge Constitution Bench decriminalised homosexuality by partially striking down the colonial era provisions of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Sep 06, 2018, 14:02 PM IST
SC overrules its own 2013 decision on section 377: Homosexuality is no longer crime in India

