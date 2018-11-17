हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
School bus hits a divider at Rajnigandha Chowk in Noida

This At least 12 students were injured on Saturday morning after a school bus hit a divider at Rajnigandha Chowk underpass in Noida. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 17, 2018, 13:58 PM IST
