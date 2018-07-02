हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
School children injured after bus overturns in UP’s Muzaffarnagar

At least five schoolchildren were injured after their bus overturned on Monday on the Thanabhawan road here, police said. The children were students of the Nalanda Public School. The bus driver was also hurt, they said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital here.

Jul 02, 2018, 11:22 AM IST
