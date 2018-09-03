हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Search operation underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

A cordon and search operation have been launched in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday. The search operation is launched by the Army, the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Sep 03, 2018, 09:14 AM IST
