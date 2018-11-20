हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Second phase of voting to take place in Chhattisgarh today

The second phase of voting scheduled to happen in Chhattisgarh today. Congress is aiming to oust BJP government in the state. Watch full video to know more.

Nov 20, 2018, 08:22 AM IST
Next
Video

Iqbal Ansari: Will accept law for building Ram Temple

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close