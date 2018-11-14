हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Security agencies on alert after car stolen from Jammu-Pathankot highway by 4 unidentified men

Security agencies have been put on high alert after a car was stolen from the Jammu-Pathankot highway, reports said on Wednesday. The silver Innova car was stolen by four unidentified men.

Nov 14, 2018, 10:14 AM IST
