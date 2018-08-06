हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Senior SC judges upset with Centre over altering of Justice KM Joseph’s seniority

As the three High Court chief justices elevated to the Supreme Court await their swearing-in on Tuesday, some judges of the apex court are said to be “anguished” and “shocked” that the government placed the name of Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court Justice K M Joseph last in seniority of appointment list, despite his name being recommended and reiterated before the other two names.

Aug 06, 2018, 10:14 AM IST
