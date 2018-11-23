हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hits out at BJP over Ram Temple

This segment of Zee News brings to you latest updates. Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the Ram Temple and asked the ruling party to bring an ordinance. Watch this video to know more.

Nov 23, 2018, 17:36 PM IST
